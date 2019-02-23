Chewbacca Mom Comes To Gateway Family ChurchTo Demonstrate How To Find Joy At An Exciting Women’s Conference

January 24, 2019

Glen Carbon, Illinois: Laugh it up with Candace Payne (aka Chewbacca Mom) at the Joy Women’s Conference at Gateway Family Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 6:00pm. Candace Payne will use humor, wit and wisdom to reveal biblical insights for unshakable joy. This joy will bring freedom in every circumstance. Many people discover that they have believed myths that joy is frivolous or reserved for a few. Join the conference and remove the myth as you open your heart to receive the freedom that you deserve and choose to live in.

Society perpetuates a busy lifestyle that encourages all women to never slow down. They can find themselves trapped in the daily task and routinely ignore the importance of self care and strengthening a relationship with Christ and other women. At the Joy Women’s Conference, we make this a priority as we build an environment that fosters relationships and makes it a priority.

Energy excites you from the moment you walk through the doors. Take time to indulge in yourself and experience the interactive booths, chocolate bar, great music and more as you listen to a message from the women with the laugh heard ‘round the world. Giveaways and prizes will be announced throughout the weeks leading up to the event.

To be a participating vendor at this event, contact Suzanne Coleson at: mrscoleson@gatewayacademystl.com.

Register for this free event at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joy-womens-conference-tickets-54704533733?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Updates and announcement will be posted on the church website at: hYp://www.gatewayfamilychurch.com.

"I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete" (John 15:11)