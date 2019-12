Chinese New Year Family Celebration

× Expand smrld Chinese New Year Family CelebrationSaturday, January 25 — 2 PMat SMRLD, 2001 Delmar AveCome Learn Holiday Traditions & Enjoy Stories, Crafts, Snacks and More!Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext 720

