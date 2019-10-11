Chris Hillman-a Night of Stories & Songs Featuring Herb Pedersen

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Chris Hillman is more than a rock star. Arguably the pioneer of “Country Rock,” Hillman has carved a permanent niche in the history of contemporary American music. Co-founder of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famers The Byrds, member of the Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, and the Desert Rose Band, multi-award winner Hillman’s guitar, mandolin and bass playing, along with his passionate embrace of music, has made him one of the architects of American music.

Musical partner Herb Pedersen’s performing and recording history is a “who’s who” music, having worked with Emmylou Harris, John Denver, Linda Rondstadt, Vince Gill, Dan Fogelberg, James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, John Prine and many more. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience An Evening of Songs and Stories with music legends Chris Hillman & Herb Pedersen in the intimate Wildey Theatre.

Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical, Theater & Dance
618-307-1750
