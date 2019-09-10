“Fall Fashion Show” Luncheon
Gateway Center 1 Gateway Center Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
“Fall Fashion Show” Luncheon
Tuesday Sept 10, 2019 --- 12:15 to 2:00 PM
Gateway Center Collinsville, IL (I-55 & HWY 157)
Carla Hall from Mane Attraction will present the latest in fall Fashions to us from her Boutique.
Joyce Worrell from Albany, Mo will talk on “Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places.”
$17.00 Ticket-includes a delicious meal, beverage, program and gratuity
Reservations necessary-Must be honored or cancelled
Please call Barbara @ 344-7967 or Gloria @ 307-9448
Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection-www.stonecroft.org
ALL WOMEN ARE INVITED TO ATTEND
12:15 PM to 2:00 PM
Gateway Center Collinsville, IL (I-55 & HWY 157
$17.00 Ticket-includes a delicious meal, beverage, program and gratuity.
Reservations necessary-Must be honored or cancelled
Please call Barbara @ 344-7967 or Gloria @ 307-9448
Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection-www.stonecroft.org