“Fall Fashion Show” Luncheon

Tuesday Sept 10, 2019 --- 12:15 to 2:00 PM

Gateway Center Collinsville, IL (I-55 & HWY 157)

Carla Hall from Mane Attraction will present the latest in fall Fashions to us from her Boutique.

Joyce Worrell from Albany, Mo will talk on “Looking For Love In All The Wrong Places.”

$17.00 Ticket-includes a delicious meal, beverage, program and gratuity

Reservations necessary-Must be honored or cancelled

Please call Barbara @ 344-7967 or Gloria @ 307-9448

Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection-www.stonecroft.org

ALL WOMEN ARE INVITED TO ATTEND

12:15 PM to 2:00 PM

Gateway Center Collinsville, IL (I-55 & HWY 157

‍

$17.00 Ticket-includes a delicious meal, beverage, program and gratuity.

Reservations necessary-Must be honored or cancelled

Please call Barbara @ 344-7967 or Gloria @ 307-9448

Collinsville Area Christian Women’s Connection-www.stonecroft.org

‍