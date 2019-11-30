Christmas Candlelight Tours

Friday, Nov. 29, 6 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, Nov. 30, 6 pm to 9 pm

1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House

409 S. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 692-1818

Step back in time to experience an 1820s Christmas during this candlelight event.

Historically-dressed docents will discuss the rich history of the house as guests take a self-guided tour through the festively adorned rooms. Enjoy a cup of hot wassail, a sweet treat, a story or two, and a warm fire at the Stephenson House to usher in the holiday season. The house will not be open during the day on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and children 5 and under are admitted free. For more information, call (618) 692-1818.