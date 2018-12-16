Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account”

Google Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00

Faith Baptist Church 7505 N. Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Faith Baptist Church of Godfrey to present a Christmas musical drama “The Carpenter’s Account” on Sunday, December 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.  Faith Baptist Church is located at 7505 Humbert Road, Godfrey IL 62035.  For more information, contact the church at 618-466-1071 or fbcgodfrey.org.

Info
Faith Baptist Church 7505 N. Humbert Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
618-466-1071
Google Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-16 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Musical Drama: “The Carpenter’s Account” - 2018-12-15 10:00:00