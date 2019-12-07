The Macoupin County Historical Society presents its Annual Christmas Show featuring a Christmas Store with numerous hand crafted items for sale and baked goods to purchase made by friends and members of the MCHS, Museum Tours of the Mansion decorated for the Holidays with each room featuring the theme of "Merry and Bright", and food in the Red Barn on Friday and Saturday with specials of Homemade Pies, Beef Stew, Cranberry Salad, and Hot Wassail.