The Macoupin County Historical Society presents its Annual Christmas Show featuring a Christmas Store in the Ruyle Building with numerous hand crafted items and baked goods to purchase all made by members and friends of the MCHS, Museum Tours of the Mansion with each room decorated for the Holidays to the theme of "Merry and Bright", and food in the Red Barn on Friday and Saturday with specials of Homemade Pies, Beef Stew, Cranberry Salad, and Hot Wassail.