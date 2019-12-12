Christmas Tap Takeover & Ugly Sweater Contest @Great Rivers Tap and Grill

× Expand . Christmas Tap Takeover & Ugly Sweater Contest!!!

Join us at Great Rivers Tap & Grill for Christmas Tap Takeover featuring beers from Goose Island, Breckenridge, & Stella sponsored by Donnewald Distributing. Enjoy $6 Christmas Flights while wearing your ugliest Christmas sweater. Maybe you will even be the winner of the $50 GRTG gift card! So come on by...Rock out to your favorite Christmas tunes with Party Time DJ & Karaoke and... EAT,DRINK,and BE UGLY!!!

Date: Thursday December 12th

Time: 5:30 to 7:30pm

Ugly Sweater Winner announced at 7:30pm