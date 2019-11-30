Christmas Wonderland
Rock Springs Park 2100 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002
Open Nov. 29th through Dec. 29th
Monday – Friday: 6 pm to 9 pm
Saturday – Sunday: 5 pm to 9 pm
(618) 463-3580
Drive through Rock Spring Park to see more than 2.5 million lights adorning trees and lighting displays throughout the park. Visitors are sure to be captivated by the holiday spirit. A special walk-through night (no cars allowed) will be held the first Monday after Thanksgiving.
General admission for Christmas Wonderland is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people.
For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or (618) 465-6676.