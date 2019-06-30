× Expand Flyer is sole property of Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance CHWA - Kenny Ray Memorial Show

Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance (CHWA) is a local, independent wrestling association. Kenny Ray passed away suddenly, a few weeks ago and we want to honor him as one of our long-time fans by presenting the Kenny Ray Memorial Show.

Tickets are only $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under, and children under 3 are free.