CHWA - Kenny Ray Memorial Show
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002
×
Flyer is sole property of Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance
CHWA - Kenny Ray Memorial Show
Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance (CHWA) is a local, independent wrestling association. Kenny Ray passed away suddenly, a few weeks ago and we want to honor him as one of our long-time fans by presenting the Kenny Ray Memorial Show.
Tickets are only $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under, and children under 3 are free.
Info
Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
benefit, Sports