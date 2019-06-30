CHWA - Kenny Ray Memorial Show

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance (CHWA) is a local, independent wrestling association. Kenny Ray passed away suddenly, a few weeks ago and we want to honor him as one of our long-time fans by presenting the Kenny Ray Memorial Show.

Tickets are only $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under, and children under 3 are free.

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002
benefit, Sports
618-433-9913
