Cinco De Mayo Sunset Dinner Cruise

Saturday, May 4, 6 pm to 8 pm

Grafton Harbor

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-7678

There's no time to siesta ... it's time to fiesta!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early on board the Hakuna Matata, a 49-passenger all weather tour boat. Cruise the mighty Mississippi River and enjy a Mexican Fiesta catered by the award-winning Grafton Oyster Bar.

The menu includes: a $5 Harborita Special drink along with Grilled Chicken Enchiladas; Fried Mini Tacos; a Nacho Station; a Taco Station featuring ground beef, grilled chicken, queso cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, salasa, pico de gallo and guacamole. The first level of the Hakuna Matata is fully enclosed with large windows and is seasonally air-conditioned and heated. The upper deck is a huge open air patio offering 360 degree views of the river and surrounding bluffs. Tours set sail from Grafton Harbor.

Call (618) 786-7678 for tickets and more information.

Dinner catered by The Grafton Oyster Bar.