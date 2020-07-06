Cinema St. Louis' 17th Annual I Love Movies Trivia Night

× Expand Cinema St. Louis TICKETS: cslcontributions.eventive.org

The Cinema St. Louis Trivia Night will be moving online this year!

Our popular and challenging movie-themed trivia night will now be held online, July 6-10 on Crowdpurr.com (thanks to an anonymous donor). Questions will be themed into groups of 20 spread across five nights.

Whether you love classic films, cult favorites, or St. Louis, these questions are sure to entertain nearly all movie lovers. This will be an individual contest for fun prizes each night with a grand prize and supreme bragging rights for the participant with the highest overall point total. And don't worry, this new format will make the questions fun and easy with multiple choice answers. Once you make your registration contribution, your email address will be added to the VIP guest list for entrance into the contest each night. The themes will be announced daily on our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

Cost: $10 Contribution (click the ticket link)

Prizes include Pi Pizzeria gift card, Drive-in tickets, Cinema St. Louis memberships and virtual film festival passes, St. Louis Wheel tickets and more!

All proceeds support Cinema St. Louis, presenter of year-round festivals, and its mission of promoting the best in international, documentary, and American-independent cinema.