City Temple A/G Food Pantry Fundraiser Craft & Vendor Fair

Hey y'all it is that time we are doing the food pantry fundraiser at City Temple A/G . This a great fundraiser It helps feed 500 families a month so come on out and shop for Christmas or just come shop there is something for everyone . The kitchen team will be selling Breakfast and Lunch. YUMMY !! So, please come out and support the food pantry and see what all of our Vendors & Crafters have for sale,