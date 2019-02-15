City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction

to Google Calendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00

City Temple Assembly of God Church 4751 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois

Quarter Auction Fundraiser for City Temple A/G Food Pantry $5.paddles( with quarters) $25. all in paddles ( no quarters) . Food and drink will be sold in the kitchen. Come on out and join in a night of fun .

Info
City Temple Assembly of God Church 4751 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois View Map
16+, Charity & Fundraisers, Food Pantry, Quarter Auction
618-877-6619
to Google Calendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - City Temple Food Pantry Fundraiser Quarter Auction - 2019-02-15 18:00:00