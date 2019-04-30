Classic 107.3 Radio Arts Foundation Gala

Sheldon Concert Hall 3648 Washington Blvd., St Louis, Missouri 63108

Special Guests: Leonard Slatkin, Olga Kern, Vladislav Kern, Marlo Thomas

Olga and her son Vladislav will be performing The Carnival of the Animals. Marlo Thomas will be narrating.

5:30pm Cocktails; 6:30pm Dinner; 8pm Concert

Proceeds from the evening will benefit RAF-STL and its mission to support classic music radio programming, the arts and cultural institutions within the St. Louis community. A variety of ticket and sponsorship packages are available.

Sheldon Concert Hall 3648 Washington Blvd., St Louis, Missouri 63108
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Gala
