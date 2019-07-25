× Expand YWCA Alton FOOD AND NUTRITION & COOKING DEMONSTRATION

ALTON – YWCA ANNOUNCES “COFFEE TALK”-- FOOD AND NUTRITION & COOKING DEMONSTRATION

YWCA of Alton recognizes the importance of good nutrition and healthy cooking. By consuming “whole foods” and maintaining a healthy weight, people can reduce the risk of chronic diseases. “Our goal is to provide helpful information and foster environments that support healthy choices.

YWCA of Alton extends an invitation to the public to attend the second “Coffee Talk” on Healthy Eating with a Cooking Demonstration on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6:30 pm at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL 62002.

YWCA has invited Kate Zimmerman, MS RDN LDN, Clinical Dietitian from Alton Memorial Hospital.

As food will be prepared and distributed, persons interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at 618.465.7774.