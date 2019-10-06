Col. Benjamin Stephenson House Annual Auction

Sunday, Oct. 6, 9 am to 2 pm

Stephenson House

409 S. Buchanan St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 692-1818

Come find an antique treasure at the annual 50/50 Antique Auction. A variety of collectibles are offered including: ceramics, crocks and jugs, Native American artifacts, old pocket knives fishing equipment, holiday decor, costume jewelry, toys and furniture. Auction takes place on the grounds of the historic home. The site will be closed and tours will not be available during this event. For more information, call (618) 692-1818.