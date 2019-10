Collinsville Fall Festival

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 am to 3 pm

Main Street in Uptown Collinsville

Main St.

Collinsville, IL 62234

Join friends and family at the annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off in Collinsville. The Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

The day is full of family fun festivities that include:

Trick or Treating,

Chili Cook-Off

Children's Costume Contest

"Critter Crawl" Pet Parade.

Chili judging will start at 11 a.m.

Children's Costume Contest is at noon.

"Critter Crawl" Pet Parade starts at the Dog Park at 2 p.m.