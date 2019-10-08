× Expand Heartland Art Club Workshop: It's All About the Color! Art Classes, Instructed by Allen Kriegshauser

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE COLOR! ART CLASSES WITH ALLEN KRIEGSHAUSER

When: 6 consecutive Tuesdays - 9:30 am - 12:00 pm each day

October 8, 15, 22, 29

November 5 & 12, 2019

Location: The Galleries at Heartland Art Club

​101A West Argonne

​Kirkwood, Missouri 63122

​

Fee: $195 for Non-Members; $180 for Members

​REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR A LIMITED TIME

Allen Kriegshauser’s class shares a simplified practical approach to painting along with tricks of the trade to make your painting glow. The class will include daily instruction and instructor demos followed by thoughtful exercises aimed at stretching your color palette, mixing and delivering crisp, clean colors in your painting. Exercises will include work from still lifes, floral and photos. Your skill level doesn't matter. This workshop will provide a strong foundation for those just starting and sharpen the skill sets for more experienced painters.

​

Reach your next level of artistic confidence ... sign up now. This is a popular class and registration is limited!