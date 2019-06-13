Color Me Stress Free

Thursday, June 13 from 5-7 pm

Note: This adult coloring event will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square Library.

Come color with us and enjoy great company. Calming music will be played to help you forget your troubles. It will be a relaxing and fun way to spend an hour or two. Stay the whole time or a portion. We will provide coloring pages and colored pencils. Of course, you may bring your own supplies. Please register at 1-800-613-3163.