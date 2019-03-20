Community Center Plans Group Trip to Ireland in 2020 Informational Meeting - March 20th at 6pm

Edwardsville, IL – Has Ireland always been on your bucket list for places to visit? A representative from Collette Travel will be at Main Street Community Center at 6pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 to give an overview and answer questions about the Shades of Ireland Tour planned for Spring 2020.

The trip, planned for April 29th – May 8th 2020, will include visits to Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Blarney, Ring of Kerry, Killarney, Limerick, Cliffs of Moher, Galway, Tullamore and Kingscourt. Included in price: 9-day tour including lodging and transportation, transfer to/from airport, roundtrip airfare (incl. taxes, fees/surcharges), and hotel transfers. Registration opens the evening of the meeting, March 20, 2019. Limited seats will be available. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Those interested may also view the website for information: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/909264.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.