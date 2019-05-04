Community Day of Service

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon, IL Alton, Illinois

We are performing yard work and small home-repair projects for seniors and others who need help in the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area. There are tasks for all skill levels, and skilled leadership is available for construction projects. Sign up in advance by contacting Michelle at faithcoalitionedwardsville@gmail.com, so we can match projects to group sizes and skill levels.

Info

16+, Service
618-670-8977
