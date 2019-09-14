Community Free Day

to Google Calendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00

Downtown Granite City 20th & Delmar , Granite City, Illinois 62040

Our church (COGIC Cong. Church) is sponsoring a Community Free Day to give back to the community. The recent flooding in Granite City has caused a loss for many families and we want to help. This is a day they will be able to get clothes shoes, school supplies, household items and food for FREE. We will have music and activities for adults and kids. We have sponsors such as the Granite City Police and Fire Department which will be present to meet and greet families..We pray that this will be a great day to remember for everyone.

Info

Downtown Granite City 20th & Delmar , Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Community Outreach, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
618-660-6459
to Google Calendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Community Free Day - 2019-09-14 10:00:00