Lornalee Monroe Community Free Day Event

Our church (COGIC Cong. Church) is sponsoring a Community Free Day to give back to the community. The recent flooding in Granite City has caused a loss for many families and we want to help. This is a day they will be able to get clothes shoes, school supplies, household items and food for FREE. We will have music and activities for adults and kids. We have sponsors such as the Granite City Police and Fire Department which will be present to meet and greet families..We pray that this will be a great day to remember for everyone.