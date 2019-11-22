Community Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 22, 5:30 pm to 8 pm

Lincoln-Douglas Square

Broadway St. & Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Come enjoy an Alton tradition, held annually on the Friday before Thanksgiving! Free trolley rides between the RBCC (corner of 3rd and Belle) and L-D Square will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at 6 p.m. for free photos with Santa! Free cookies and hot chocolate, caroling and the blessing and lighting of the Christmas tree are sure to get you into the holiday spirit. A Holiday Open House at the Riverbender.com Community Center will take place between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Help create the biggest CASTLE OF CANS yet! Bring donations to Alton City Hall, Alton Police Dept. or the Alton Fire Station located at 333 E. 20th St. anytime before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. OR just bring your donation with you to the event! A Castle of Cans will be built during the tree lighting and the food will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Free admission. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.