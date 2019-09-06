Concert in the Park in Maryville

× Expand Sharon Petty concert flyer

Maryville Parks & Rec is proud to present the Troy Community Band Concert at Maryville Firemen’s Park on Friday evening, August 6 starting at 7:00.

Conducted by John Malvin, long time teacher at Collinsville and Triad schools, the band consists of 30+ members from all the local communities. The all-volunteer traditional concert band has provided concerts at Troy Tri-Township Park and has performed at homecomings, memorials and special events.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of a variety of marches, show tunes, as well as contemporary music.

Washington Kettle Corn and drinks will be available for purchase during the concert. Additional parking is available at Mother of Perpetual Help Church east of the park.

For more information contact at 772-8555. Visit our website at www.vil.maryville.il.us for a Park Map and Calendar of Events.