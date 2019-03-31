Concert of Praise: Roy and Pauline Stillwell

Roy and Pauline Stillwell, adjunct instructors, in the music department of LCCC will present an organ/piano duet Concert of Praise at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Godfrey.

This free program will include special arrangements of traditional hymns, praise songs & one spiritual.

The Stillwells frequently present programs at the LCCC Brown Bag events.

The Riverbend community is invited to come enjoy this wonderful concert.

Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the event.