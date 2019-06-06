Under the direction of Conductor Jen Shenberger the Alton Municipal Band will kick off its 129th consecutive season of Concerts in the Park.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and share some quality outdoor time with family and friends listening to some of the best music around.

The featured soloist WEEK 1 is Scott Andrews, principal Clarinet of the St. Louis Symphony.

Children participating in the Kiddie March will get a $5 off coupon to the Grapevine of Alton children's boutique, and our Junior Conductors will be recognized with a red ball cap sporting the band's new logo.

The event is FREE and open to the public.

Phone: 618-208-0515

Email: altonmunyband@gmail.com

Website: www.cityofaltonil.com