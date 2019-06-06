Concerts in the Park
Riverview Park 450 Belleview, Alton, Illinois 62002
Under the direction of Conductor Jen Shenberger the Alton Municipal Band will kick off its 129th consecutive season of Concerts in the Park.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and share some quality outdoor time with family and friends listening to some of the best music around.
The featured soloist WEEK 1 is Scott Andrews, principal Clarinet of the St. Louis Symphony.
Children participating in the Kiddie March will get a $5 off coupon to the Grapevine of Alton children's boutique, and our Junior Conductors will be recognized with a red ball cap sporting the band's new logo.
The event is FREE and open to the public.
Phone: 618-208-0515
Email: altonmunyband@gmail.com
Website: www.cityofaltonil.com
