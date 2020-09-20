Cougars Unleashed 2020 Homecoming Run

× Expand SIUE Alumni Association Virtual run

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as guidelines from SIUE administration, the Fifth Annual Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run will be completely virtual. Participants will be able to complete their run anytime during the week of September 20-26.

New to a virtual race? Here's how it works:

Register for a virtual 10K, 5K or 1 mile and invite your friends to join!

Download your special Cougars Unleashed Homecoming Run Virtual Bib. Instructions will be emailed to you after registration.

Run/walk the distance inside on your treadmill or outside on a course of your choosing.

Report your time using the special link that is emailed to you after you register.

Post and share a picture of your run to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #CougarsUnleashed

Community members, students and alumni are encouraged to participate. Race proceeds will go to the SIUE Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, which proudly awards $30,000 each year to deserving SIUE students. Now more than ever, these students need our help to achieve their hopes and dreams so that they can help shape a changing world!