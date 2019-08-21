Count Basie Birthday Celebration at the Ozark Theatre

× Expand Kendrick Smith Count Basie

KS Orchestra will perform the music of Count Basie at the Ozark Theatre, August 21. Features leader Kendrick Smith - Alto & Tenor Sax, Phil Graves - Piano, Bernard Terry - Bass, Kaleb Kirby - Drums, Stanley Coleman - Baritone Sax, Brady Louis & Danny Campbell - Trumpet, Lamar Harris - Trombone and Joe Mancuso - vocals.

Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. To order tickets text 314-962-7000 or email ozarktheatre@aol.com. Specify performer,

name of your party, number of persons. Payment not required until you arrive at the theatre. Payment in cash or checks only.

Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lot. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.