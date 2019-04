Crawfish Boil at Prairie Inn

Saturday, April 20, Noon

Prairie Inn

8471 Prairie Rd.

Dorsey, IL 62021

(618) 888-2400

The Prairie Inn in Prairietown will be hosting its 3rd annual FREE crawfish boil April 20.

Enjoy live entertainment from Hunter Sharp from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and D.J Marky Mark (Mark Lankford) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. along with karaoke, food and drink specials and more!