Crazy Bowl: An Adult "Fun" Raiser

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Entry fee is $25 per person.

Includes three games of bowling, shoe rental, draft beer, cash bar and drink specials - adults only, please.

Three games of bowling as follows:

1. 9 Pin No Tap (knock down 9 or 10 pins for a strike)

2. Scotch Doubles (partners share frames)

3. CRAZY BOWL (fun tasks for each frame)

To register, visit hoperescues.com or contact Kim Galanti at kgalanti66@gmail.com or (618) 219-0171.

Proceeds will benefit Hope Animal Rescues.