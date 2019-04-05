Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention

Gateway Center 1 Gateway Center Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234

Creating Keepsakes Scrapbooking Convention

Friday, April 5, 9 am to 5 pm

Saturday, April 6, 9 am to 5 pm

Gateway Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Shop your favorite vendors, new crafting products and embellishments at the Creating Keepsakes Scrapbook Convention! Explore new trends and ideas to get the creative juices flowing. Have fun getting crafty at different crop, or scrapbooking party, events while working on projects and catching up with friends. Talented experts lead classes teaching new techniques and skills to improve your arsenal of crafting capabilities.

Gateway Center 1 Gateway Center Drive, Collinsville, Illinois 62234
