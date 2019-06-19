Creating Soil in the Home Landscape

Wednesday, June 19, 6:30–8 p.m.

Note: This class will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square library.

Eleanor Schumacher, Resource Conservationist from the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District, will present a very interesting class on how one woman turned her suburban lawn into a lush garden by tearing up her sod and generating new soil. Eleanor will go through the steps and ingredients needed to create good soil for your home landscape.

Please register at 1-800-613-3163.