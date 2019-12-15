A Very Critter Christmas - Photos with Santa
TreeHouse Wildlife Center 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, Illinois 62022
Eric Bloemker
Photo of Santa and Chili
Join your wildlife friends at TreeHouse for a winter event for the whole family! Santa "Claws" will be visiting the center to listen to the Christmas wishes of young visitors. For only $6, have your child take a picture with Jolly Old St. Nick and one of the center's owls for a lasting holiday memory. Bring an item from our Critter Holiday Wish List and your photo will be $5. Participate in a nature-based holiday craft to take home, visit our outdoor education ambassadors, and don't forget to purchase that special Christmas present in our gift shop! Christmas season sweets and refreshments will also be provided. Admission is FREE, but holiday donations are greatly appreciated to help TreeHouse Wildlife Center continue caring for native wildlife!
TreeHouse Critter Holiday Wish List:
Spuds, Hope, Mac, & Ozzy - Trash Bags
Einstein, Igor, Isaac Newton, & Karion - Paper Towels
Zuni & Apache - Dry or Canned Dog Food
Nyx & Rizzo - Canned Cat Food
Chuckles, Vixey, Utah, & Dorian - Dry Cat Food
Owlbert, Stevie, & Howie - Laundry Detergent
Luke, Socks, & Hershey - Mr. Clean
Ed & Penelope - Purina Game Bird Chow
Buddy, BoBo-NoBo, & Leia - Dish Soap
Jack, Heady, & Chili - Pine-sol
Cirrus, Julien, Kasper - Lysol