A Very Critter Christmas - Photos with Santa

Join your wildlife friends at TreeHouse for a winter event for the whole family! Santa "Claws" will be visiting the center to listen to the Christmas wishes of young visitors. For only $6, have your child take a picture with Jolly Old St. Nick and one of the center's owls for a lasting holiday memory. Bring an item from our Critter Holiday Wish List and your photo will be $5. Participate in a nature-based holiday craft to take home, visit our outdoor education ambassadors, and don't forget to purchase that special Christmas present in our gift shop! Christmas season sweets and refreshments will also be provided. Admission is FREE, but holiday donations are greatly appreciated to help TreeHouse Wildlife Center continue caring for native wildlife!

​TreeHouse Critter Holiday Wish List:​

Spuds, Hope, Mac, & Ozzy - Trash Bags

Einstein, Igor, Isaac Newton, & Karion - Paper Towels

Zuni & Apache - Dry or Canned Dog Food

Nyx & Rizzo - Canned Cat Food

Chuckles, Vixey, Utah, & Dorian - Dry Cat Food

Owlbert, Stevie, & Howie - Laundry Detergent

Luke, Socks, & Hershey - Mr. Clean

Ed & Penelope - Purina Game Bird Chow

Buddy, BoBo-NoBo, & Leia - Dish Soap

Jack, Heady, & Chili - Pine-sol

Cirrus, Julien, Kasper - Lysol