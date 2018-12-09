A Very Critter Christmas
TreeHouse Wildlife Center 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, Illinois 62022
TreeHouse Wildlife Center
TreeHouse critters celebrating the Holidays
Join your wildlife friends at TreeHouse Sunday December 9th, from 1-4 pm for a winter event for the whole family! Santa "Claws" will be visiting the center to listen to the Christmas wishes of young visitors. For only $6, have your child take a picture with jolly Old St. Nick and one of the center's owls for a lasting holiday memory. Bring an item from our Critter Holiday Wish List and your photo will be $5. Participate in a nature-based holiday craft to take home, learn about winter season backyard wildlife, see some of our birds up close, and purchase that special Christmas present in our gift shop! Free guided tours will be available. Christmas season sweets and refreshments will also be provided. Admission is FREE, but donations are welcomed to help TreeHouse Wildlife Center continue caring for native wildlife!
TreeHouse Critter Holiday Wish List:
Spuds, Hope, Mac, & Ozzy - Trash Bags
Einstein, Igor, Isaac N., & Karion - Paper Towels
Zuni & Apache - Dry or Canned Dog Food
Chuckles & Shiloh - Dry or Canned Cat Food
Owlbert, Stevie, & Howie - Laundry Detergent
Luke, Socks, & Hershey - Mr. Clean
Ed & Penelope - Purina Game Bird Chow
Little Boo - Purina Deer Chow
Buddy, Maui, Emily, & Leia - Dish Soap
Jack, Heady, & Chili - Pine-sol
Cirrus, Casey, Kasper - Lysol