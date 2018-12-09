A Very Critter Christmas

× Expand TreeHouse Wildlife Center TreeHouse critters celebrating the Holidays

Join your wildlife friends at TreeHouse Sunday December 9th, from 1-4 pm for a winter event for the whole family! Santa "Claws" will be visiting the center to listen to the Christmas wishes of young visitors. For only $6, have your child take a picture with jolly Old St. Nick and one of the center's owls for a lasting holiday memory. Bring an item from our Critter Holiday Wish List and your photo will be $5. Participate in a nature-based holiday craft to take home, learn about winter season backyard wildlife, see some of our birds up close, and purchase that special Christmas present in our gift shop! Free guided tours will be available. Christmas season sweets and refreshments will also be provided. Admission is FREE, but donations are welcomed to help TreeHouse Wildlife Center continue caring for native wildlife!

TreeHouse Critter Holiday Wish List:

Spuds, Hope, Mac, & Ozzy - Trash Bags

Einstein, Igor, Isaac N., & Karion - Paper Towels

Zuni & Apache - Dry or Canned Dog Food

Chuckles & Shiloh - Dry or Canned Cat Food

Owlbert, Stevie, & Howie - Laundry Detergent

Luke, Socks, & Hershey - Mr. Clean

Ed & Penelope - Purina Game Bird Chow

Little Boo - Purina Deer Chow

Buddy, Maui, Emily, & Leia - Dish Soap

Jack, Heady, & Chili - Pine-sol

Cirrus, Casey, Kasper - Lysol