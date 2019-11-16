Crowe hosting free breakfast event for veterans Nov. 16th

RSVP required

EDWARDSVILLE – To honor the brave men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is hosting a free breakfast event for veterans at the American Legion #199 in Edwardsville.

“Our veterans and their families have made unfathomable sacrifices, hosting a breakfast event is the least I could do to thank them,” Crowe said. “This is also a great opportunity to connect them with information on services our state provides specifically for them.”

The event is Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9AM until 11AM in the On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge at the American Legion.

A full program is planned with speakers: former State Senator William Haine; Linda Chapa LaVia, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs; Lee Russell, Illinois Department of Employment Security; Dr. Katie Kosten, SIUE School of Dental Medicine; and Lt. Kristopher Tharp, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, all with information for veterans.

To RSVP, call (618)251-9840 with a headcount or email VeteransBreakfastRSVP@gmail.com by Nov. 12th, 2019 at noon.