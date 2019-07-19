Cruise In at Bakers & Hale

× Expand Bakers & Hale B&H Cruise In

Bakers & Hale is hosting it's first monthly car cruise in which is scheduled to take place on the 3rd Friday of every month

Billy Hurst will be rocking the patio playing music from 7 to 11 PM

Free to participate!

All makes and models welcome

Large paved parking lot

100 + Patio with full bar

Right off Highway 255

Please see the Bakers & Hale facebook page for more information!