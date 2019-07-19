Cruise In at Bakers & Hale
Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
B&H Cruise In
Bakers & Hale is hosting it's first monthly car cruise in which is scheduled to take place on the 3rd Friday of every month
Billy Hurst will be rocking the patio playing music from 7 to 11 PM
Free to participate!
All makes and models welcome
Large paved parking lot
100 + Patio with full bar
Right off Highway 255
Please see the Bakers & Hale facebook page for more information!
