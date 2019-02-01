Crush The Ram

In the spirit/frustration of former St. Louis football fans, 106.5 The Arch morning show, Stacey and Jonah will "crush" a specially painted yellow and blue Ram Truck on Friday morning's show, before Sunday’s Big Game!

"Stacey and Jonah" will send this message of "love" to Stan Kroenke from 111 Salvage Granite City, located on Highway 111 off Interstate 55.

Listen in on 106.5 The Arch and watch the "destruction duo" crush it LIVE on The Arch Facebook page at 8:00 am this coming Friday morning, February 1st!

For more information about the "LIVE and local" Morning Show hosts "Stacey and Jonah" and 106.5 The Arch, please contact Brand Content Director Scott Roddy at sroddy@hubbardradio.com or 314-983-6240.