Crystals Crash Course: A Beginner's Guide

× Expand pixabay Bowl of crystals and stones

Are you drawn to the beauty and energy of crystals and stones? Do you have a growing collection but aren’t sure how to use them? Amanda Lippner, RYT, has been using crystals daily for several years. Join her in this experiential workshop for crystal basics and how to incorporate them into your daily life.

In this interactive workshop, you’ll learn:

• about crystals and stones, their metaphysical properties and the benefits of working with them

• how to store, clean and activate your crystals and keep them working

• the top 10 crystals for beginner users

Amanda will explain how crystals can be used in:

• meditations and affirmations

• crystal therapy

• your yoga practice

Pre-pay and receive a free crystal! A variety of other crystals and stones will be available for purchase for those who wish to add to their collection. (Cash only please.)

We expect this class to fill up fast! To ensure your place, be sure to pre-register online.