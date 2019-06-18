Culver’s of Edwardsville, will be hosting fundraising event for the Friends of Valley View Cemetery

Culver’s of Edwardsville located on Old Troy Road, will be hosting a fundraising event for the Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC), Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 5:30 – 7:30. Join us for some good food and fun!! There will be information about the FOVVC as well as items for purchase.

FOVVC is also collecting foreign money. If you have coins or bills from your trip to Canada, Mexico, Europe, or any other wonderful place and are not sure what to do with them, send them to us at the P.O. Box 744, Edwardsville, IL, 62025 or drop them off at Culver’s. Once we have accumulated enough, we will take them to the foreign exchange to get American money. A great way to spring clean and help the community efforts to restore Valley View Cemetery.

FOVVC is a grass roots organization created for the purpose of supporting through fund raising and service the restoration of the Valley View Cemetery. Funds raised have been used to put a new roof on the entrance building and add new signage to the cemetery. Future projects include improving the cemetery roads and restoring stone monuments.

You can join the Friends of Valley View Cemetery by sending your name, address email, phone number and a minimum donation of $10.00 to the following address: Friends of Valley View Cemetery, P.O. 744, Edwardsville Illinois, 62025

Contact FOVVC at email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or send a message through the Facebook page, Friends of Valley View Cemetery.

You may also contact Jeanne Carter, President of FOVVC at 618-980-9095.