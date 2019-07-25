Custard for a Cause
Shivers Frozen Custard 3318 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
The Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial
Custard for a Cause benefitting The Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial
Custard for a Cause will help raise money for The Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial so we may continue to help the families of first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty. The event will feature a fire truck, swat vehicle and helicopter.
Charity & Fundraisers, Fun for Kids