Custard for a Cause

to Google Calendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00

Shivers Frozen Custard 3318 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Custard for a Cause will help raise money for The Trooper Kyle Deatherage Memorial so we may continue to help the families of first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty. The event will feature a fire truck, swat vehicle and helicopter.

Info

Shivers.png
Shivers Frozen Custard 3318 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fun for Kids
618-541-7948
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - Custard for a Cause - 2019-07-25 18:00:00