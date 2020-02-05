× Expand smrld Cut the Cord

Wednesday, February 5 — 6:30 - 8:00 PM

SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Eliminate your cable or satellite bill with the help of the library, an antenna, and streaming video

Netflix? Hulu? Amazon Prime? How about Hoopla and Disney+? Fire TV Stick? Roku?

We'll answer your questions.

Learn how to lower or eliminate your cable or satellite TV bill by using the library, over-the-air local channels, and streaming-video devices and services.

For more information call 452-6238 ext. 730