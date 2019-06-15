CYHS golf scramble returns for another year

The fourth annual Coordinated Youth and Family Services Golf Scramble is scheduled for June 15 at Arlington Greens Golf Course.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and shotgun begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $90 per golfer and $360 per team, including four mulligans. The four-person scramble includes breakfast, lunch, driving range, beer, select specialty drinks and giveaway items. Prizes will be given for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

For more information, call 618-876-2383 or e-mail at events@cyhs.com.