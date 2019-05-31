The Xcel Xtreme gymnastics team will have a daddy-daughter dance from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. on May 31 at the Granite City Township Hall. The cost is $20 per couple and $5 for each additional child. Tickets are sold at the Granite City Park District office or the Brown Recreation Center.

For more information, contact bbahn@graniteparkdistrict.com or on Facebook @GCGymnastics.