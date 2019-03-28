× Expand c c

Insight Theatre Company opens its 12th season with “Daddy Long Legs.”

Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, Daddy Long Legs is a beloved “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters and “Downton Abbey.” Featuring the music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre) and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables), it stars renowned singer Terry Barber and local favorite Jen Theby Quinn in leading roles. Ryan will direct this production with Scott Schoonover, Artistic Director of Union Ave Opera, as the Musical Director. Schoonover directs a small combo to accompany the beautiful songs that fill this production.