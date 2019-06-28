Dan Rubright and the Wire Pilots

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Dan Rubright and the Wire Pilots, featuring Dan on guitar, Paul DeMarinis on sax and Chris Turnbaugh will perform a unique blend of world/jazz music at the Ozark Theatre on June 28 from 7:30pm-10:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call or text 314-962-8300 or email ozarktheater@aol.com for reservations. Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
314-962-8300
