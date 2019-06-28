Dan Rubright and the Wire Pilots
Dan Rubright and the Wire Pilots, featuring Dan on guitar, Paul DeMarinis on sax and Chris Turnbaugh will perform a unique blend of world/jazz music at the Ozark Theatre on June 28 from 7:30pm-10:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Call or text 314-962-8300 or email ozarktheater@aol.com for reservations. Free parking in the Ozark's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.
