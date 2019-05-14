Dave Foraker and Triple Play
Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall 132 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002
Tuesday, May 14, 6:30 p.m.
Three of the area’s finest multiinstrumentalists—together in a new trio! Bob Warner, Ed Eckert and Dave Foraker perform rockin’ rhythm and blues and classic rock. Highly danceable rhythms, popular songs and good times guaranteed!
Register at 1-800-613-3163.
Info
