David Bromberg at Wildey Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 N. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

David Bromberg has played and toured nearly everywhere. He can lead a raucous big band or hold an audience silent with his solo acoustic blues. Bromberg's sensitive and versatile approach to guitar-playing has earned him a coveted position as the first call, hired gun guitarist for recording sessions, ultimately playing on hundreds of records by artists including Bob Dylan (New Morning, Self Portrait, Dylan), Link Wray, The Eagles, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson and Carly Simon.

Based in the folk and blues idioms, Bromberg's range of material has continually expanded with each new album to encompass bluegrass, ragtime, country and ethnic music.

This is a concert for the true music aficionados.