David Bromberg

He has played with everyone, he has toured everywhere, he can lead a raucous big band or hold an audience silent with a solo acoustic blues. Brombergs sensitive and versatile approach to guitar-playing has earned him a coveted position as the first call, hired gun guitarist for recording sessions, ultimately playing on hundreds of records by artists including Bob Dylan (New Morning, Self Portrait, Dylan), Link Wray, The Eagles, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, and Carly Simon. Brombergs range of material based in the folk and blues idioms has continually expanded with each new album to encompass bluegrass, ragtime, country and ethnic music.